A businessman is lucky to be alive after robbers shot him outside his shop in Parow. Cops say the boewe managed to steal cash before they fled the scene.

The suspects pretended to be customers before gunpointing people inside Denco African Shop in Voortrekker Road. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Parow Police are investigating a business robbery and an attempted murder after an incident on Tuesday at about 8.15pm at a business premises in Voortrekker Road, Parow. “According to reports, two unknown males entered the shop, walked around and later took out firearms and pointed at the 44-year-old complainant and the owner of the shop and ordered them to lie down.

SCENE: Shot owner in Voortrekker Rd, Parow. Picture: Leon Knipe “The suspects threatened them and demanded money.” Van Wyk says the suspects went outside the shop with the owner and then shots were fired. “They took the owner outside the shop.

“Shots were heard and the owner fled from suspects. “He was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, but was later transferred to another hospital for medical care.” When the Daily Voice arrived on the scene, the owner was lying on his back while shocked residents gathered around him and tried to assist.

They covered his legs with a blue municipal trash bag. The bullet wounds in his chest were visible as his top was lifted up. Cops say the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown direction and are yet to be arrested.