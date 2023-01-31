A Somali shop owner from Tafelsig has allegedly shot and wounded a man following an altercation. The incident took place late Sunday night in Bayern Munich Street in Freedom Park.

Resident Anwar Alexander says the incident stems from stone-throwing in the area and that the shop owner allegedly confronted one of those responsible. “They throw stones against doors and break windows. The community is not shocked that this happened, they are the ones supporting these laaities in their stupidity,” Anwar adds. He says there are now fears that mense in the community will target the shop.

“They will target the shop because they are ignorant. But they need the shop because they need the bread, milk and sugar but they will still do all that damage.” The shot man was rushed to hospital. Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana confirms the incident.

“On Sunday at about 11.29pm, Mitchells Plain police received and attended a complaint of a victim that was shot from Bayern Munich Street, Tafelsig,” Sukwana says. “The victim sustained gunshot wounds on his upper body.” Tafelsig East sub-forum chairperson Cheryleen Fredericks claims shop owners are being extorted.