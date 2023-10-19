The ongoing gang violence and deadly shootings on the Cape Flats have forced City of Cape Town libraries to temporarily close their doors as frightened staff and patrons hide inside. The City says public libraries have been plagued by vandalism and theft, but shootings have also affected operations.

It says the Khayelitsha Library is forced to close for several hours every day due to shootings while two bodies were found next to the Manenberg Library on Monday. Patricia van der Ross, Mayco member for Community Services and Health, said: “These incidents impact our staff and patrons who are traumatised and who have to go about their days in fear. MAYCO: Patricia van der Ross “Children are unable to use the library as parents are rightly keeping them home for their own safety.”

She adds that the Bellville library was burgled twice this year, and the suspects who were found in the basement fired shots at security guards. Leonsdale Library was closed six times as shootings occurred in front of the facility. Incidents of cable theft were also reported at the Delft South, Masiphumelele and Moses Mabhida libraries while the Hanover Park and Macassar libraries are closed indefinitely due to gang violence in these areas.