Gareth Cliff has slammed protesting students at Wits University – some of whom have called for free education – saying his tax money will not pay for anyone’s education. Cliff said that he did not care about anyone’s education as it was not his responsibility.

He made the controversial statement on his show Cliff Central, which offers uncensored and unscripted opinions, reports IOL. The veteran shock jock said the Wits SRC and students have been protesting for free food, free education and free accommodation. REKS HIS BEK: Gareth Cliff. “Who do they think might pay for this?“ Cliff asked. “And if it’s the responsibility of everyone in South Africa and not them [students], I don’t want to pay for your education.

“I couldn’t give a s**t about you being educated or not; I don’t have a responsibility, you are not my child, I didn’t make you, I’m not paying for you, straight up, I refuse,” he reportedly added. Last year, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said beneficiaries of the NSFAS bursary scheme are not required to pay back the money. “Students’ responsibility is to focus on their studies and pass. This is a return of investment that they can do in honour of the government and the taxpayers of our country,” Nzimande was quoted in media reports.