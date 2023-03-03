More shocking details have emerged at the rape and murder trial of Christel Moseadie in the Western Cape High Court. Christel’s naked body was found on the bathroom floor of her Petersen Street home in Hout Bay on November 7, 2019.

It is alleged that the 36-year-old was viciously beaten into submission and raped by her cousin Andrew, who was 19 at the time. The accused then allegedly strangled his relative, who had been looking after him, to death and stole her cellphone and shoes. The State is set to prove that Andrew allegedly went to dig a hole at the nearby cemetery.

IN COURT: Andrew Moseadie accused of crimes. But his plan was ruined after Christel’s body was found by concerned family members who had come to look for her. Investigating officer sergeant Tino Hendricks on Thursday testified how he found Christel’s body covered with a gown. “When I looked at her I saw her tongue was already swollen. She had been dead for more than 24 hours. I also noticed that she was naked and had green pants around her neck.

“There was also blood across her forehead and nose and I saw a condom laying next to her,” he explained. What Hendricks said next shocked the court and had Christel’s sister Shireen Marthinus in tears. “I stepped aside to allow forensics to do their job. When they lifted her, that’s when I saw the condom fall out from between her legs.”