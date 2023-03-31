A DA councillor accused of syphoning R170 000 in Covid-19 relief funds from the City of Cape Town has been vindicated after her case was struck off the roll at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court, nearly two years after her arrest. Nora Grose, from Melkbosstrand, handed herself over to the Hawks in May 2021 and later appeared in court.

At the time, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Grose allegedly facilitated the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funding along with chairperson of an NGO called the South African Religious Civic Organisation (SARCO) and the funds were allegedly used for personal gain. “It is further alleged that she again colluded with Reuben Swartz, the chairperson of the same NGO, to syphon relief funds from the City of Cape Town. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani. File photo “The humanitarian funds valued at R170 000 were meant for the distribution of food parcels in Atlantis were reportedly funnelled to a church in Table view with links to some City officials,” Hani said.

In a statement on Thursday, DA Member of Parliament Emma Powell, said the NPA was once again unable to provide responses to representations made by Grose’s legal team. “As a result, the Court determined that this matter - which had last month been marked final – would now be struck from the roll,” said Powell. “The NPA stated on the date of the councillor’s arrest that their investigation was at ‘an advanced stage’.

“To date, the NPA has failed to provide the Commercial Crimes Court with any substantive evidence in relation to the charges brought against Councillor Grose. “Almost two years later, this matter has been postponed no less than 20 times.” Powell says the court further expressed its severe dissatisfaction with the State’s inability to present its case.

“Magistrate Sonnenberg specifically noted that the excessive delays have been a complete waste of time for all parties concerned. “The City of Cape Town have repeatedly stated that internal investigations have accounted for all related funds – and that according to their records, no monies were laundered or misappropriated.” NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazilila, confirms the case had been struck off the roll.