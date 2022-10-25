A talented Bonteheuwel meisie has scored gold at a national table tennis tournament. Tamika van As, 9, also won a gold medal in an ice-skating competition last year.

Her father Graham, 56, says she started playing table tennis during lockdown. “The ice rink was closed and so she didn’t have anything to do and I brought the table tennis at home and she started playing,” he explains. “In the two years she has been playing, she has achieved a lot.”

The proud dad says when he brought the board home, he didn’t know it was the start of big things. “I have been a table tennis coach for many years and she came to watch me. “I put up the board at home and taught her table tennis and that’s where it all started.

“She focused on it more because she couldn’t leave home,” he adds. Tamika and her father got an opportunity to represent SA in Tunisia last month. PROUD: Tamika and dad Graham “We played in a championship, she got the South African colours two months ago.

“That was a big thing for someone her age , even for me because we had the daddy-and-daughter match which we won.” Earlier this month, the girl was in Durban for another tournament where she won the top prize. “We had the championship in Durban from October 2 to 8. Tamika was playing in the under-11 and she is only nine years old. There were other kids who I coached and they also won,” Graham says.