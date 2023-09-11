The ANC says the reconciliation project between the ruling party and the IFP that was spearheaded by the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will not be abandoned. The founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party died peacefully, aged 95, on Saturday morning at his home in Mahlabathini.

Buthelezi served as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch since 1968, and in a democratic South Africa, he served as the Minister of Home Affairs in the Government of National Unity and as a member of parliament until the time of his passing. Zweli Mkhize, a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee, said it was important to prevent the future recurrence of violence between the two former rival parties. Mkhize was speaking yesterday as the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal trekked to KwaPhindangene to mourn with the Buthelezi family.

According to Mkhize, Buthelezi’s legacy is that of good governance and prioritising other people’s interests. “This reconciliation work that Shenge [Buthelezi] wanted concluded should not be abandoned. “It should be concluded because if we drop it there is a risk that we may see violence in future and be puzzled how it started,” Mkhize explained.

Speaking at the same prayer service, the chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, added that a state funeral would be fitting for a man of Buthelezi’s stature. ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango weighed in on the issue of Buthelezi’s debatable legacy, which gained momentum when he passed away. “Don’t be hurt by what is said about him, we know the truth as the people of KwaZulu-Natal. One of his legacies is that he never stole public money while he was still alive,” Mncwango said.