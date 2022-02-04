A Sunnydale shelter is appealing to members of the public to help keep their doors open as they are currently operating on a shoestring budget for 14 people in need.

Renzo Quickfall, whose parents opened the Jones Safe House over seven years ago, said the home has suffered from the Covid-19 affected economy and is now in need of help.

“We had a good period since then but in January, the board informed us that the funds are starting to dry up and that has heavily affected the way we operate here.

“My wife and two sons live on the property as well as my parents but we also have 12 children and two adults living here so there are 20 people and you can imagine the costs involved.

SUPPORT: Renzo and family

“On average it costs about R60 000 to keep the house running properly and due to Covid, a lot of our regular sponsors have pulled out because of their financial situations.”

The 40-year-old added everybody living at the Guineafowl Road property is treated like family while they currently have people living at the home since they first opened the doors.

“Unfortunately in South Africa the foster situation is not in good shape so we basically allow people to stay here until they are strong enough to go out on their own.

“One of the adults living here has been here since a teenager.

“Our appeal to the public is a simple one and every little bit helps, like if 80 people can give R800 then we will be in a better situation.”

If anybody wants to help the Jones Safe House, they can contact Renzo on 072 942 8508 or 021 785 6710.

