The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is being taken to court by their president Shaykh Irafaan Abrahams to prevent the religious authority from holding an early AGM to elect a new Executive Committee (Exco). During the AGM last year April, an internal commission of inquiry (COI) was instituted by the General Majlis, one of four primary organs of the MJC, to investigate financial irregularities within the organisation. As president, Abrahams is a member of the executive council. The COI report, dated June 11, 2022, was to investigate 38 transactions amounting to R928 504 specified as “assistance” in the 2020/21 financial statements. While the COI’s investigation found no prima facie evidence of theft or personal enrichment, the “COI found gross financial management and control failures, including: unauthorised expenditure, gross negligence in financial record keeping, the manufacture of misrepresented receipts, [and] an unnecessarily high number of cash withdrawals” among others.