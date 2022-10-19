A woman has been gunned down, allegedly by a man who ended up shooting himself. Zikhona Maphasa, 41, was at her off-sales liquor store in Makhaza, Khayelitsha when she was attacked.

As she was about to close up on Sunday afternoon, a man entered the winkel and shot at her. A witness, who asked not to be named, says: “She was shot several times. The suspect was alone. “After the shooting, the suspect ran away on foot and residents chased after him.

“He jumped from yard to yard until he ran into someone’s hokkie.” The man tells the Daily Voice that the owner of the shack was tieping at that time. “The suspect went in and took off his top and lay on the bed,” he explains.

“He then heard the noise and told the owner to go and check what was going on. “The police were on the scene ... they tried to negotiate with the suspect, we then heard a gunshot. He killed himself. “The owner of the shack has since moved from the area and burned his mattress which was stained with the suspect’s blood.”

Zikhona was declared dead in hospital. “She apparently died at the store but the people thought she was still alive because her body was still warm,” says the witness. Spokesperson Andrè Traut says police are investigating murder and inquest cases.