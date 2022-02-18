Cops are hunting for a Wallacedene woman who allegedly stabbed her berk to death after he came home empty-handed from a day of skarreling.

Gailene Lekeur, 41, allegedly attacked Morne Siewers, 25, her boyfriend of two years, in front of his family in their Thobela Street hokkie on Wednesday evening.

Morne’s hartseer aunt, Anina Siewers, 46, says Lekeur had stabbed him twice before, but this time she fatally wounded him in the neck.

“Morne didn’t work, he would go out and skarrel every day to bring home money,” she says.

“She stabbed him twice before, maar die derde keer was die dood steek wat sy hom gegee het in sy nek.

“He cried for help as the blood squirted from his neck. She stabbed him four times with the knife, which we still have here,” Anina says while holding the murder weapon.

WEAPON: Anina Siewers with knife that killed her nephew. Picture: Solly Lottering

She says Lekeur bought two krane wyn while the family was having a braai, before the attack happened.

“Ek het nog vir haar gesê jy het ons genooi vir die braai, maar kyk hoe gaan jy aan. He doesn’t even have a child with her, meanwhile she has three children and her son is Morne’s age,” Anina tells the Daily Voice.

The auntie says she told Lekeur to go for a walk in an attempt to get her to calm down.

But her efforts were in vain as moments later, Lekeur allegedly attacked Morne from behind.

“She stabbed him with a smaller knife until it bent, then she came to get a bigger knife, which I am going to hand over to the police,” she says.

ATTACKED: Victim Morne Siewers, 25

“Morne het nog gesê, ‘tannie pasop, sy gaan vir tannie raak steek’, toe steek sy daai oomblik vir hom.

“Hy sê nog tannie kyk hoe steek sy my, toe hy sy hand weg haal van sy nek af toe spuit die bloed.

“I told him to apply pressure to the wound, then he cried ‘asseblief tannie, help my’.”

SAD: Hartseer family mourns Morne’s death. Picture: Solly Lottering

Anina says her nephew walked out of the hokkie covered in blood and collapsed in a gangetjie where he died.

“I told him I didn’t want him to die this way,” she adds.

“Last year Morne ended up in hospital after he was stabbed and after he recovered, she knifed him again in his shoulder.

“Every morning he must take her two kids to school first, then he must go skarrel,” she says.

Anina says she suspects Lekeur wanted to move out of her hokkie and into the main house.

BLOODY: Wallacedene home. Picture: Solly Lottering

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident: “The circumstances surrounding an incident (on Wednesday) at about 6.10pm in Thobela Crescent, Wallacedene, where a 25-year-old male was stabbed to death are under investigation.

“According to reports, the victim and the suspect had an argument before he was stabbed.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene.

“The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.

“A murder case was opened for investigation.”

*Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

