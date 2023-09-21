The family of the little Langa boy, who was burnt with a kettle of boiling water in June, say they don’t believe the accused’s excuse that she slipped and fell. The woman was released on bail of R3 000 on Wednesday.

Unako Khala, 5, suffered third degree burns when he was allegedly thrown with the hot water by Asanda Makaluza, 22. According to his aunt, Yonela Mnyombolo, the child and his friends were playing at a park opposite Asanda’s house when she yelled at them, asking what they were doing on “her territory” and chased them with the boiling water. However, the woman’s family claims she was walking with the kettle of water to wash her dog but slipped and fell, which resulted in Unako getting scalded.

SCALDED: Little Unako Khala, 5 But, Yonela has rubbished the claims, saying: “If she slipped, then how come she didn’t get burnt?” The family was also dealt a blow when they learnt that Asanda had been released on bail at her appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, after her family hired a lawyer to approach the high court. This comes after her bail was first denied in July.

“Unako just recently started playing outside again. He was very scared and didn’t want to go near the park. So we can only imagine what it will be like for him if he must see her again,” Yonela said. “The State also didn’t let us know anything, we are shocked and very disappointed.” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila has confirmed that Asanda has been released on bail, explaining the decision was made after she appealed at the high court.