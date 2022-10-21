The City of Cape Town was quick to fix an error, after a contractor misspelt the word school on a road sign painted in the Hanover Park area. The contractor had originally painted the word “shcool” instead of school at an intersection on Blomvlei Road.

After a few hours, the error was attended to and corrected. The spelling error that was captured and shared on social media, after an employee had painted the word ‘SHCOOL’ near a school on Bromvlei, Hanover Park. Picture: Twitter “It is unfortunate that the City’s contractor made a spelling mistake with the word ‘School’ in Blomvlei Road in Hanover Park. The company was instructed this morning to immediately correct this, as well as any other signs in the vicinity that may have the same errors,” the City said in the comments section of a post sharing the error. “Our local road depot will inspect the corrections,” it said.

South Africans, humoured by the error, commented on the post, with some suggesting it was painted by a coloured person, picking on their Cape accents. “Definitely done on a Monday morning before coffee break,” said @mabitsihf. “They only had 1 job,” @LlobbszGunguluza said.

“A street marking with a lisp,” said @WarwDGoldie. Cape Town - Blomvlei Road pic.twitter.com/qBtYmf8DHm — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) October 20, 2022 Cape Town ward councillor Dr Zahid Badroodien posted a picture of himself standing next to the newly painted sign. “WARD 48 | SH-COOL is now SCHOOL | Social media was abuzz yesterday with the spelling error of this road marking. And within a few hours if the error being picked up yesterday it was attended to. We make mistakes but we are quick to correct! [sic]” he said.