Summer has arrived in all its glory and brought with it Jaws, it seems. There has been four confirmed sightings of great white sharks in False Bay in the last week.

Shark Spotters took to social media to warn mense about the haaie and to follow simple safety tips to reduce the risk of encountering a shark. The shark advisory says: “The Shark Spotters at Muizenberg sighted a white shark on Monday 27th and Wednesday 29th November. On Saturday 2 December, spear fishermen at Smitswinkel Bay reported seeing a white shark and another white shark sighting was recorded off Roman Rock lighthouse by an experienced water user on the same day. “At this stage it is unclear whether these are sporadic, one-off sightings or if this may signal the return of white sharks to False Bay in more numbers.”

Shark Spotters advised the public not to swim, surf or surf-ski when birds, dolphins or seals are feeding nearby and to obey beach rules if told to get out of the water. For those who are kayaking or surf-skiing far out to sea, consider paddling in groups and staying close together and pay attention to any shark signage on the beaches. Do not swim, surf or surf-ski near where trek-netting, fishing or spear fishing is taking place or swim in deep water beyond the breakers.