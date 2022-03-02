The family of Paralympian Achmat “Sharkboy” Hassiem says he has been left permanently brain damaged following a routine back operation.

Now, the family needs financial support to help create a “mini hospital” for Achmat at their Strandfontein home.

In the latest update from his friend, Taryn Ganger, on his crowdfunding page, she said: “Achmat is physically stable, though not conscious.

“The doctors have said that his brain has undergone too much damage so he won’t be coming back to us.

GOAL: Paralympic Games

“The condition he is currently in, is the condition he is staying in. There is not much more they can do for him regarding brain functionality. Physically he is still with us but, unfortunately, mentally not.”

The 40-year-old swimmer is expected to be discharged from Tokai Hospital on 6 March depending on his medical aid funds and his 61-year-old mom will take care of him at home.

He has spent the past six months in a coma following complications after routine back surgery in September.

His younger brother Taariq says: “His neck got swollen and he went in for an operation but unfortunately he suffered cardiac arrest right on the table after the operation. He has since been in a coma and there’s been no improvement.”

On 13 August 2006, the then 24-year-old fought off a great white shark to protect Taariq at Muizenberg Beach.

ATTACK: At Muizenberg Beach

The shark bit off the lower part of his right leg, and due to his fighting spirit, Achmat was later nicknamed “Sharkboy”.

He represented South Africa at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games. He won the bronze medal in the 100m butterfly event in 2012.

Due to Achmat’s age, there are limited facilities willing to take him in now.

He has had to move back to his parents’ home, but with them both retired and Achmat’s medical aid depleted, the family are in desperate need of help.

Taariq says thus far they have only secured a hospital bed.

“We are in need of nutritional support, a Nutribullet blender, Ensure food supplements, Protifar, protein powder, syringes, wet wipes, adult diapers, a voluntary nurse and therapist, and anything that people can donate to make our lives easy during this time,” says Taariq.

He says the tragedy struck just as Achmat was planning to make a comeback at the 2024 Paralympics.

“My brother retired in 2018 but he had decided to go back for the 2024 Paralympics and we were just about to start preparing for it when he complained about his neck.

“I hope he pulls through and still gets a second chance in life to accomplish his dreams and be able to see the love he is getting from the people.”

To help the family, email: [email protected] or [email protected] or visit https://gogetfunding.com/achmatsharkboy/

[email protected]