A delegation of officials from the US government descended on the Cape Flats this week to hand over an award to local crimefighter Roegshanda Pascoe. The 47-year-old from Manenberg earned top honours last month after receiving the International Women of Courage Award by the American Government.

This week the Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, travelled all the way to the Cape Flats to hand over the award in person after the virtual ceremony. Fondly known as Shanda, the fearless woman was thrust into the limelight when she took the stand against an alleged gang boss at the Western Cape High Court several years ago. ‘WOMAN OF COURAGE’: Roegshanda Pascoe, 47 A day before she took the witness stand, gunmen opened fire on her children and the family are still living in hiding.

The International Women of Courage Award is a programme run by the Secretary of State and recognises women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk and sacrifice. PRIZE: Sherman with Pascoe Shanda was honoured for her courage and leadership by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Shanda says: “I felt so honoured that she came all this way to hand me the award. She knew everything about me and I could just be myself, pure Cape Flats.