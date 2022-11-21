A devastating fire has left several families homeless after a blaze ripped through their informal settlement. Residents of the Beach Road informal settlement in Tafelsig said they lost everything in the fire last Wednesday and need help rebuilding their lives.

Vulindlina, 71, claimed that the fire started after a resident left a pot on the stove unattended: “The fire spread throughout the camp as the wind was very strong that day.” He added that residents didn’t have a chance to save anything. “We tried to kill the fire but it was too strong. I have been living here in the settlement since 1999 and now I have lost alles.”

Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that first responders were alerted just after 7.30pm of informal structures alight just off Swartklip Road. SAD: Homeless mense “Crews from Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Lansdowne, Macassar and Lakeside were on scene with eight firefighting appliances and approximately 28 staff,” he said. “Approximately 22 informal structures were destroyed leaving a number of residents displaced. No injuries or fatalities were reported.”