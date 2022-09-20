Informal settlement dwellers took to the streets on Monday, disturbing morning traffic over a lack of service delivery. Mense from the Wingfield squatter camp near Kensington say they have been living on that land for more than eight years, but they have no toilets, running water or electricity.

On Monday, they burnt tyres and gooied rubble on Voortrekker Road while traffic officers redirected motorists and closed the road for up to two hours. Eugene van Rooi tells the Daily Voice that when they need water, they are forced to go to the refugee camp next to them, or to Goodwood. Resident Eugene van Rooi “The women have to go to the bush to help themselves and there are snakes in there, it is dangerous,” he says.

“We then decided that we were going to ask the foreigners, and they told us that we are the citizens of this country and that we should have all these basic needs. “That has infuriated a lot of people because then it reminds us that we are on our own. No one is hearing us . No one is trying to help us with what we need.” Van Rooi says mense would burn tyres again on the busy road if they don’t get what they need.

Nomaphelo Ndabeni adds that she has an autistic child who needs care and they don’t have schools near them. She says: “There is no facility for my child and I have to stay at home with him because there is no creche close to us. “He is always scared to relieve himself any time of the day. There are 41 shacks in the area and we have kept the number that low for a reason, but that has not helped us.”