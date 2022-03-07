Concerned parents of learners at Bloekombos Secondary School say they suspect members of the school governing body (SGB) for the murder of teacher Vuyo Duna.

Duna was gunned down in his driveway last Monday by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested, according to the police.

However, suspicious parents and community members say they believe Duna’s death was a hit orchestrated by some members of the SGB, reports the Cape Argus.

A parent, who did not want to be named, for fear of his life, said that Duna, the school’s Grade 11 and 12 isiXhosa teacher, had affidavits containing information that would expose certain members of the SGB for their involvement in illegal activities at the school, including the irregular appointments of unqualified staff.

In the affidavit, the school’s SGB liaison teacher is accused of manipulating the appointments of the SGB chairperson to gain control of the board.

The affidavit also accuses the SGB chairperson of wrongfully accepting her appointment as she does not have any children at the school nor lives in its vicinity.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was investigating all the claims.

“The persons mentioned are past and some current SGB members,” she says.

“The educator has been charged with financial misconduct, and a date for mitigation needs to be secured, and a sanction will subsequently be issued.

“The circuit manager has instituted fortnightly or weekly visits as needed to ensure school functionality and labour peace. Meetings are ongoing.”

body.copy.bold: Last year, Bloekombos Secondary made headlines when residents took to the streets to protest against the threatening of the school’s principal, who had to be taken into police protective custody.

The community’s local leaders called for the SGB board to be disbanded, saying that they believed some members were behind the threats on the principal’s life.

