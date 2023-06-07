The Cape Town Sex Expo is set to heat up the city this weekend. Yet, some mense have their knickers in a twist over it, including former SA Idols winner and baptism official, Heinz Winckler.

The Sexpo is set to take place this weekend at the CTICC, and a massive advertising campaign has been rolled out across the city with billboards showing a curvy lingerie-clad bum with The Sex Expo logo gleaming on one cheek. KWAAD: Winckler Winckler expressed concerns on Facebook, stating: “The Sexpo signage on our street poles is unacceptable and inappropriate and should be removed immediately.” But, expo organiser Sarah Dean is min gespin: “The Sex Expo is sexy, fun and tasteful, like the campaign, but unfortunately you just can’t please everybody.”

Even ward councillors joined the fray and sent the expo organisers an email demanding the posters featuring the “semi-nude” bum be removed. When the Daily Voice reached out to Winckler, he said his opinion is not aimed at the Sexpo itself but against the posters up in public where his kids would see it. “I know the Sexpo has been going on for years and is not something I am gonna stop although I am morally in disagreement with what happens there.