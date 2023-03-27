The Atlantis, woman who was allegedly kept as a sex slave by her father since she was 12, has now been served with a protection order by him. Last month, the woman broke her silence about her 20-year ordeal, claiming she was sexually abused by her father, following her mother’s death in 1997.

The father is facing several charges of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming and indecent assault. The former taxi and truck driver is back in court next week. In the protection order, it states that the 63-year-old man had made the application on February 28 after he was granted R1000 bail, reports the Weekend Argus.

He claims that his daughter had moved back into their home illegally after moving out when she falsely accused him of rape. The daughter has been instructed to appear at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court in May to state her reasons why the application should not be considered. “I only moved back to the house when he was arrested to look after my brother who is mentally ill. When he was granted bail, he went and made this application and my brother was also served with one,” she told the newspaper.

“We have not been informed of his bail conditions. “He is telling everyone that I am making up stories and is denying it. I will not give up my case or withdraw it because I suffered all of the years and he abused me emotionally and sexually.” The woman is currently living with her sister.

Barbara Rass, of the Atlantis Woman’s Movement and who has been assisting the woman, said the system was not there to protect victims like the woman. “Where can people go, when all the structures fail them? Where is the protection from the State?” The father could not be reached for comment.