A Grassy Park primary school teacher who tickled or touched four girls’ near their breasts has been fired for sexual misconduct. In a scathing ruling by the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), the 53-year-old maths and social science teacher at Sid G Rule Primary School has also been found unsuitable to work with children.

Commissioner Jacques Buitendag further instructed that a copy of the ruling should be sent to the SA Council for Educators (SACE) to consider revoking the teacher’s certificate, reports the Cape Times. The incidents occurred between January and February. One of the girls, aged 13, testified that the onnie was checking her math work when he tickled her under her breast.

She said “no sir” because she felt uncomfortable. She said the teacher never touched her again after this incident. Another learner testified that she was busy with her homework when the teacher touched her under the arm and next to the left side of her breast. She thought he was being friendly but this changed when she heard he did it to other girls too.

The teacher pleaded guilty. He claimed that he wanted to make the meisies feel more comfortable in his class. He stated when he had done this in previous years, there were no complaints and he could not recall any of the learners saying they felt uncomfortable. Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was informed of the outcome and engaged with the school.