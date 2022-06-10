A male teacher accused of sexually assaulting a female pupil has been released on R500 bail but is banned from going to the high school in Manenberg. Lance Hufkie, 30, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after he being arrested by Manenberg Police last week for allegedly groping the 14-year-old girl.

OUTRAGE: Wynberg Magistrates’ Court released the suspect on R500 bail His arrest comes just two months after he was caught up in a sex video scandal at the school. The 30-year-old social sciences teacher first landed in trouble after a video of him allegedly masturbating on his bed went viral on social media. At the time, it was revealed that the video was sent to girls at the school but the Western Cape Education Department stated that he had denied sending the video but gave no explanation as to how the children came to be in possession of it.

They also said because no pupils had come forward, they could not take disciplinary action against him. Last week, the teen opened up to her family, saying Hufkie allegedly offered to be her sugar daddy and offered her the answers to tests. Last week he allegedly groped the girl’s breasts and a case was opened and he was arrested at the school.

On Wednesday, Hufkie was granted R500 bail but Magistrate Goolam Bawa banned him from returning to the school or making contact with the victim. The case was postponed to 16 August for further investigations. A relative of the teen, who may not be named, says the family is happy he is banned but kwaad that he was released.

“We could not believe he was given R500 bail but we are happy he is banned because he is a danger to the children and the other teachers. “[She] is receiving counselling and seems to be coping better but we don’t want this man back at the school and we are monitoring to see what action the education department takes against him.” WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says there is no need to suspend Hufkie.