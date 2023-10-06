A 43-year-old primary school teacher appeared in court on 19 charges including rape, exposing children to pornography, sexual grooming, sexual assault and using a child to procure child porn. The Grade 7 onnie who was arrested at the school on September 20 made his first appearance at the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court where he sought bail.

The case was rolled over to October 19 for a formal bail application. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the State intends to oppose his bail application, and he is expected to show the court that it is in the interest of justice for him to be released. Ntabazalila confirmed that the victims were learners in his class.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says the WCED is aware of the case and the WCED will be providing support to the pupils. “These are serious allegations. The WCED has a policy of zero tolerance and will be monitoring the case closely,” Merton explained. Education activist and founder of Parents for Equal Education SA, Vanessa le Roux, advises that parents should institute civil cases against such perps for their pensions.