A 25-year-old teacher’s assistant has been busted for allegedly raping and sexually grooming a 10-year-old girl whom he met at a primary school in Grassy Park. The shocking discovery by the child’s mother resulted in police descending on the suspect’s Ottery home on Thursday.

Grassy Park station commander colonel Dawood Laing says the man who worked as a teacher’s assistant at a local primary school, known to the Daily Voice, didn’t even flinch when cops arrived at his home, saying he knew why he was being arrested. Laing says an investigation into the girl’s cellphone revealed the shocking sexual relationship that existed between the suspect and his former pupil. “The suspect worked at the primary school and his contract ended in September.

“Somebody became aware of the relationship and informed her mother. “The mother got hold of her cellphone... and found graphic sexual content being exchanged as well as lovey-dovey messages and came to the station to report him. SPEAKS ON THE ARREST: Dawood Laing “Due to the age of the victim we have to be sensitive but I can confirm that there were naked pictures of both the victim and the suspect being exchanged.

“Our officers immediately looked into the matter and started to investigate him,” says Laing. On Thursday, cops arrested him in Ottery and he was taken to Grassy Park SAPS. “He looked a little bewildered but he calmly told me he knows why he is being arrested,” says Laing.

“His father came to the station and was absolutely shocked when I told him what had been happening.” Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond confirms: “The WCED has been made aware of the disturbing allegations against a former teaching assistant that was previously contracted to the school through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative. “The alleged assault did not happen at the school, but during the school holidays.

“The learner is receiving support. The school will be cooperating with SAPS in terms of their investigation.” Laing says the man will appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of rape and sexual grooming but may face additional charges as cops discovered he was grooming other meisies. “The content on his phone was analysed and at least three other girls were identified.