The Hanover Park skollie who viciously attacked a teen mom in her home has been sent to the mang and will now also face attempted murder charges. Abdulla Basier George, 22, was busted on Tuesday as angry mense chased and moered him after the attack which left the 19-year-old mother battered and bruised.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media as the kwaad residents were seen climbing on top of the roof of one of the homes where he was being hidden as they threatened to kill him. The teen, who may not be named, was rushed to hospital as residents dragged the skollie through the streets before he was rescued by the SAPS’ anti-gang unit. Speaking to the Daily Voice, the young mom who is also a matric learner said that she returned home after writing exams when the attack took place.

She added that George allegedly kicked open the door of her Wendy house and threw her to the ground as he choked and beat her up while trying to remove her underwear. It is understood that George also tried to stab the teen, who fought him off and ran to a nearby neighbour. George made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where he was told that he faces charges of assault, attempted rape and attempted murder.