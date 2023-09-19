A teacher from a high school in Athlone has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for allegedly sexually assaulting meisies in his class. According to a Daily Voice source, parents went bos at the school on Friday afternoon after being informed of the incidents.

Several girls have come forward to say that their 51-year-old Grade 8 onnie touched them inappropriately in the classroom. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed the arrest and that cases of sexual assault is being investigated. “The 51-year-old suspect who was arrested yesterday is a teacher at high school in Athlone,” Van Wyk said.

“It is possible that more victims will come forward and lay criminal charges against the suspect.” Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the Western Cape Education Department (WCED is aware of the arrest. “The WCED can confirm that a contract educator at the school has been arrested. The WCED were informed of alleged sexual misconduct on Thursday and issued a precautionary suspension letter to the educator on Friday,” Hammond said.

She says two girls disclosed the information which was relayed to the principal by a service provider of the school. “The principal followed all the relevant procedures in terms of our Abuse No More Protocol. The WCED will now investigate the allegations. Separate criminal proceedings will take place. “The WCED has already engaged with the affected learners in terms of counselling support,” Hammond added.

The school released a statement on its Facebook page yesterday stating that the teacher had been suspended and the matter was “sub judice”. “We wish to confirm that an educator at our school has been suspended and arrested after allegations of inappropriate conduct involving learners. “The matter is now sub judice and all the necessary protocols have been observed. We now have to wait for the formal legal and administrative processes to unfold.”