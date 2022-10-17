The Department of Labour has launched an investigation into the tragic deaths of three contract workers who were trapped inside a sewage manhole in Mitchells Plain last week. Tragedy struck on Tuesday when a construction worker from CVS Construction fell down a manhole and died.

Two other construction workers who attempted to rescue him also died. The one worker’s body was retrieved the next morning after a dramatic search and rescue. The third worker died in hospital on Thursday after he was pulled out of the manhole with a rope and collapsed, reports the Weekend Argus.

TRAGEDY: Three died after falling down manhole. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Chief labour inspector David Esau said an investigation was under way. The workers were part of a provincial Department of Human Settlements project to install a new bulk sewer and water line. The department said the housing project on the Kosovo Farm 694 in New Woodlands began in 2019.

Spokesperson Muneera Allie said the department were also conducting investigations through the health and safety consultants who were contracted to the project. It is unclear whether safety standards were adhered to or what caused the tragedy. However, Allie said: “Regular health and safety audits are conducted on site, with reports concluded and discussed in project meetings with the contractor and professional team. Health and safety on site is the responsibility of all those who enter a construction site.”