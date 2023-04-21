Exactly seven years have passed since the mysterious disappearance of Raymonde Boltman. Raymonde, who was 23 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on 20 April 2016, after being escorted to the bus stop at Clocktower in Mitchells Plain by her mother.

The mom of one was on her way to work in Elsies River where she worked at a plastics factory, but never arrived at her place of employment. At the time, police offered a R50 000 reward to anyone with information about the missing mother, however even the reward yielded no success, and the case has since gone cold. DISAPPEARED IN 2016: Mother of one, Raymonde Boltman. Up until today, questions are being asked about Raymonde, who would have been 31 this year.

The Daily Voice caught up with Raymonde’s mom, Lillian Boltman, who said after all these years, the pain and longing doesn't get any easier. But she remains hopeful that her daughter will return. While speaking, Raymonde’s little daughter could be heard playing in the background.

“She didn’t want to go to school today. She knows this is the day her mommy went missing, she knows because she always asks questions, and who am I to hide it from her?” says Lillian. The hartseer mother said as much as people are telling her to accept the fact that her daughter might be dead, she knows not to doubt her own faith. “As a mother you can feel everything your child does. I know in my spirit that she is still alive.

“I feel she is being held at a place where she can't get out, I believe that she wanted to come home but couldn't escape. “I also believe that even though she is alive, she is not the same Mondie who disappeared years ago, but still as a mother you want answers and you want to know if your child is okay.” Lillian said her focus is her grandchild, who reminds her so much of her daughter.