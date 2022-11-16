Seven people have been arrested for the kidnapping of Abira Dekhta, including a woman who cooked meals for the little girl, says Police Minister Bheki Cele. Addressing the crowds at the launch of a safe summer initiative, Cele revealed that the vrou had made kos daily for Abira – while knowing that cops were on a manhunt for the meisie who was kidnapped in Gatesville more than a week ago.

Just moments after concerned residents embarked on a peaceful march on Monday night begging her kidnappers to release Abira, her father Aslam received a call from the Hawks saying she was on her way home. HOOR VIR MY: Police Minister Bheki Cele at a safety initiative launch. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says officers from various specialised units and City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officials utilising state-of-the-art technology located her in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha on Monday. He adds: “The intelligence-led integrated operation saw forces descending on the township where the girl was found. She has since been sent to a doctor for a medical assessment.

“Meanwhile, investigations into the crime of kidnapping continue with police detectives currently questioning several individuals with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the crime. “The child will be united with her family after the medical assessment has been finalised.” Speaking to the Daily Voice on Monday morning, doting dad, Aslam could not stop smiling from ear to ear.

He explains that his family went through hell for the 11 days since she was taken, and remembers rushing to the scene on Yusuf Gool Boulevard in complete shock at what he had been told on the phone. RELIEVED: Abira’s happy father Aslam Dekhta. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News “I remember rushing to the scene and just in complete shock. For these 11 days we have had no sleep because we just lay down for 20 minutes and then you are up again. “You cannot rest when your child is gone.”

He says every day the family waited patiently for the kidnappers to call, but started losing hope at sunset. “They never called and every morning we think, ‘okay, today is the day’, but then nothing and when it comes to night, we lose hope. We couldn’t sleep or eat; all we did was pray every day.” On Monday afternoon, hundreds of mense lined Jakes Gerwel Drive as they begged for Abira’s return.

Aslam says the family returned home and received the surprise call from police. “It was just before maghrib and we got the call she is on the way home. We could not believe it and she is fine and was not harmed at all,” he explains. “She is happy to be home in her own bed and from what we know she was fed and looked after. They never called us for money and no ransom was paid.”

OUTCRY: The pleas of community for girl’s return be released. Cele adds: “I have one worry, that victims are found in Khayelitsha; first it was Mr [Ismail] Rajah, and now the young one was found there. “If you think, a 10- or eight-year-old in your neighbourhood and you know she doesn't live there, if you are a mother, a woman in that house, what do you say to yourself with a kid kept there for 10 days. “What goes in your head? If it were your child what would you say? Instead you are there cooking and feeding this child.

“Are you thinking about where her mother is when she is busy crying? We have taken seven people including the woman for questioning.” Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy says the kwaad community now plan to protest at court and demand that the kidnappers not be released. She adds that Capetonians are gatvol, as they believe crime syndicates have gone too far.