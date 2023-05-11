The defence lawyer for Jeremy Sias has called on the Western Cape High Court to set him free after he was found not guilty for the murder of showjumper Meghan Cremer. This was revealed as the State and defence submitted their heads of argument in the sentencing proceedings on Wednesday.

Sias went on trial for the 2019 murder after the State alleged that he had attacked and strangled Meghan to death, and stole her laptop, handbag, bank cards and her car. After a lengthy trial, Judge Elizabeth Baartman found Sias not guilty of murder saying the State had failed to prove its case after explosive testimony by the wife of the farm owner, Linda Mohr, who outed Meghan as a drug addict and presented WhatsApp messages as proof. BRUTAL DEATH: Meghan Cremer. Mohr further told the court that three “Malay” men came to the farm to watch Meghan as she took lessons, seemingly to intimidate her.

Sias was eventually convicted on two counts of theft and defeating the ends of justice, after admitting to dumping her body which he found in her car that he had taken for a “joyride”. State advocate Emily van Wyk said suspended sentences were not suitable and while the court did not find him guilty of murder, Sias still disposed of a body. However, defence advocate Bashier Sibda accused the State of malicious prosecution, adding that Sias had been in custody for nearly four years under “harrowing conditions” at Pollsmoor Prison.