Khayelitsha residents blocked off roads in a protest over an alleged lack of service delivery.

Community leader Siphosethu Rhunqu tells the Daily Voice that the government is overlooking them because of land invaders.

“Every time people invade land, the government will give them land and they will be moved to proper land.

“We are tired of not having basic needs.”

UPROAR: Barricade in Khayelitsha. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

The Victoria Mxenge mense are from six informal settlements and Rhunqu says: “We feel like we are not being heard and thought this would be the only way.

“We closed off Pama Road, Bangiso Drive and Mew Way with tyres and rocks.

“They have promised us a lot and none of that has been fulfilled, we signed a memorandum of understanding in 2012, and new people who invaded land will get better services.”

Victoria Mxenge residents in Khayelitsha protest closing Pama Road over services delivery. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

He said they will not stop the protest, and would stage a sleep-in at the subcouncil offices.

“The track invaders who went on the Metrorail property will be ahead of us, and we feel that the City thinks they are better than us.

“...they should at least take the vulnerable people, like the disabled and the elderly.”

Victoria Mxenge residents in Khayelitsha protest closing Pama Road over services delivery. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says he will hold a meeting today to listen to their issues.

