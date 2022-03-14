Gatvol Khayelitsha residents took to the streets in the early hours of Sunday morning to protest over a number of service delivery issues such as electricity and water supply.

William Chuku, a resident who spoke to Daily Voice, said they have been angered by the lack of running water in certain areas and by delays to their electricity supply after load shedding.

As a result of this frustration, a large group of residents protested on Baden Powell Drive, closing the road off to users from 4am till after 5am.

“There are people who must still walk to get water from taps or neighbours and that is not right in this day and age, how can we live like this?

“Then when the power goes off we must wait longer than other people before it comes back on.

“So many people here are living without basic things like food, water, electricity or even a safe roof that does not leak or blow off,” says Chuku.

The 38-year-old resident said their frustrations led to burning tyres and wood to block off the road but they never had any intention of harming anybody or any private property.

“Nobody got hurt and that is what we wanted because if people got hurt, then our people get arrested which does not help anything.

“By closing off the road, we are showing the people in charge that we will not take things lying down and when the police came everybody calmed down and things were done soon after.”

Although the resident said cops were on the scene, SAPS’ Wesley Twigg said Harare Police had no record of the incident.

