An alleged robber, suspected to be behind a spate of attacks on women in Lotus River, has been busted just days after cops issued a warning for people to be more vigilant. The skelm is behind bars after being caught soon after holding up a woman at gunpoint and stealing her cellphone.

Police recovered the phone but one of the two diewe got away. The arrest on Friday morning saw cops chasing after the 25-year-old man and his accomplice as the scared vrou told cops she had just been robbed. Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said the recent attack on a woman in Fisherman’s Walk, who was attacked while walking her dog, had prompted additional patrols in search for the skelms.

“They are keeping an eye on the area and as they arrived the woman told them she had just been robbed. The two suspects could be seen running away and a chase ensued,” he said. “Unfortunately one suspect got away and the other suspect was found in possession of a cellphone. He was brought to the woman and she unlocked the phone proving it was hers.” Laing explained that on arrival at the cop shop, the skelm remained toebek and refused to piemp his bra who was in possession of the firearm.