A brave Wellington vrou took the stand at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, more than 10 years after the disappearance of a relative who was allegedly murdered by the notorious “Boland Serial Killer”. The 29-year-old woman, who may not be named as per court order, is the only survivor of the killing spree.

Johan Williams faces 20 charges and is accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering three women over a six-year period. In July 2018, Williams was busted for the murder of missing Kuils River mom, Chantell Mathyssen. DEAD: Chantell Mathyssen. File photo The 21-year-old’s body was found on Aubon Rue Farm, weeks after she was allegedly lured to Wellington by Williams who had promised her a job. Taking the stand yesterday, the state witness, who is a relative of the first victim Natalie Jonkers, 35, explained that as a teenager, she (the witness) met Williams and had a romantic relationship with him, and a year later she gave birth to their daughter.

The witness explained that in April 2012, she left her Wellington home and boarded a train to Mitchells Plain to start a new job. She said her aunt contacted her to say that her child was sick and she needed to return to Wellington. The witness was later informed that Natalie had gone missing and she went to go file a police report.