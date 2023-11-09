The former girlfriend of the suspected “Boland Serial Killer” claims one of his alleged victims had threatened to report him to police as he owed her money. The 29-year-old woman, who may not be named, is the only survivor of Johan Williams, who is accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering three women over a six-year period.

Williams was busted in July 2018 for the murder of missing Kuils River mom, Chantell Mathyssen. The 21-year-old’s body was found on Aubon Rue Farm just weeks after she was allegedly lured to Wellington by Williams who had promised her a new job. Addressing the court yesterday, the mother of four testified about text messages sent between Maria Isaacs, 33, and Williams.

According to the state’s case, Maria was taken by her cousin Magdalena to meet with Williams on June 16, 2018 at Wellington Police Station. MONEY THREATS: Victim Maria Isaacs Isaacs then allegedly left with Williams and her family never heard from her again. In July 2018, Maria’s body was also discovered on Aubon Rue Farm while her personal belongings were found in Williams’ possession. She had been strangled to death.

During the same time that Isaacs disappeared, Chantell also went missing after going to meet Williams, who had promised her a job in Wellington. Their bodies were discovered on the same farm on the same day. The state witness told the court yesterday that she had overheard Williams talking on the phone to Maria about a car that he was supposed to buy on her behalf.