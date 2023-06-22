Police are working to find out if the man accused of killing a young mother from Delft and dumping her body on Macassar could be linked to two other murders. This revelation emerged on Wednesday, when William Mathee, 41, appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court for his bail application.

He faces a charge of murder after evidence linked him to the death of 23-year-old mom of two, Sherileen “Poppie” Esak. Mathee was allegedly last seen leaving with Poppie in his silver Toyota Fortuner near Zevenwacht Mall on May 26. A day later, her half-naked body was found by a fisherman floating at the Macassar beach.

She had been strangled to death and had bruises on the right-hand side of her face. EMOTIONAL: Poppie’s relative Carmen Rosenberg The results of her postmortem indicated that before her death, she had vaginal and anal sex. During court proceedings, investigating officer Ngonelo indicated that cops are looking into the murders of two other women who were found the same way as Poppie.

“There were two other females found in Muizenberg and Khayelitsha with the same modus operandi, but it is being investigated,” Ngolelo said. He outlined the evidence that allegedly links Mathee to Poppie’s death. “I found in his house the clothes he had on. A black jacket, blue jeans and Puma takkies,” Ngolelo said.

“A cellphone signal showed he was on Macassar beach for five hours. The takkies had the same sole as the prints found on the beach.” The Fortuner's tyre treads also matched those found at the crime scene. The court heard that Mathee had sold the vehicle to a dealership in Stikland after the incident.