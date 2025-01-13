SERGEANT, or Serg for short, a grieving dog has stolen the hearts of members of the Gugulethu police station as he becomes Gugulethu’s very own Hachikō. Hachikō was a Japanese Akita dog remembered for his remarkable loyalty to his owner, Hidesaburō Ueno, for whom he continued to wait for over nine years following Ueno's death.

Sergeant’s story began in mid-December 2024, when an elderly man, accompanied by his dog, arrived at the Gugulethu police station seeking medical help. The man was taken to the hospital but passed away, leaving his companion behind to do the only he could do - wait. This moved the police officers, particularly the station’s exhibit commander, Captain Veale who named the dog Sergeant, or Serg for short to honour his loyalty.

Captain Veale says: “He earned his title. Sergeant reminded us of the values we strive to uphold: duty, commitment, and service. He became one of us in every way that mattered.” Serg quickly lived up to his name and became part of the team, proudly standing beside officers at parade time and sleeping beneath the station’s parked vehicles at night. Despite the officers’ efforts to care for him, Serg’s appetite dwindled, and his spirit dimmed, and it became clear he needed more than the station could provide.

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was called in to assist. On January 7, SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini collected Serg from the police station and he described the moment as bittersweet. Mfini says: “When I saw him, I felt the weight of his sorrow. This wasn’t just a dog waiting; this was a soul grieving.