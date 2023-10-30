A Crime Intelligence officer has been convicted in the Parow Regional Court for raping his ex-girlfriend.
Sergeant Quinton Charles Hendricks, 45, was accused of raping his former partner in August 2017.
He confronted the 38-year-old victim in her room and forced himself on her.
According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) he pinned her down on her bed, shoved his fingers in her genitals while rubbing his against her thighs until he ejaculated.
Ipid said the victim reported her ordeal at the Bishop Lavis police station a few days after the incident.
According to Robbie Raburabu, Ipid’s national spokesperson, the conviction came after they took over the case.
“The rape case was taken over by Ipid for further investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case docket was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for decision,” he said.
The DPP then decided to prosecute Hendricks after he was summoned to court.
“The DPP decided to prosecute the accused for rape and he was issued with summonses that secured him in court for proceedings that culminated in him being convicted of rape on the 17th of October 2023 in the Parow Regional Court,” Raburabu said.
Hendricks now awaits his fate as his sentencing is set for November 9.
“The court proceedings have been remanded to the 9th of November 2023 in the same Parow Regional court for sentencing,” Raburabu added.