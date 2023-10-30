A Crime Intelligence officer has been convicted in the Parow Regional Court for raping his ex-girlfriend. Sergeant Quinton Charles Hendricks, 45, was accused of raping his former partner in August 2017.

He confronted the 38-year-old victim in her room and forced himself on her. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) he pinned her down on her bed, shoved his fingers in her genitals while rubbing his against her thighs until he ejaculated. SENTENCE: Parow Court. Ipid said the victim reported her ordeal at the Bishop Lavis police station a few days after the incident.

According to Robbie Raburabu, Ipid’s national spokesperson, the conviction came after they took over the case. “The rape case was taken over by Ipid for further investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case docket was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for decision,” he said. The DPP then decided to prosecute Hendricks after he was summoned to court.