A Khayelitsha mom says her daughter was sent home for not wearing a school uniform and missed an exam. The Grade 7 learner at Ummangaliso Primary in Khayelitsha in Site B says she was chased away on Wednesday.

Lihle Mpazi, 14, tells the Daily Voice: “I want to be in school but every other day I am told about my uniform and I even missed an exam because of it. “My mom has explained to them that we can’t afford it but I get asked anyway.” UNIFORM WOE: Lihle Mpazi, 14 Mother Sandlakazi, 32, says narrow-minded teachers are robbing her child of a future.

“She was supposed to write technology on Wednesday and she had not been to school for two weeks because she didn’t have a proper dress for school. “She had been wearing the navy skirt for the whole year and then two weeks ago, they told her to stay at home until she has a uniform,” she adds. Sandlakazi says that the school initially understood her situation and she thought the matter was closed.

“But they called me in this month and they told me that she needs to get a new uniform. I don’t work and we survive only on a social grant. “I have told them that I can’t buy a uniform in November; even if I could, it wouldn’t make sense [as she will likely go to high school next year].” UPSET: Mom Sandlakazi Mpazi and daughter Lihle However, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says it is untrue that the pupil was sent away because of her uniform.