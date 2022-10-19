The Sekunjalo Group of Companies' (Sekunjalo) bank accounts at Nedbank will continue to remain open after the Western Cape High Court ruled that Nedbank’s appeal against the interim interdict granted to Sekunjalo in June preventing the bank from closing them. Nedbank had argued that on the face of it section 23(1) of the Equality Act, which governs appeals from the Equality Court, allows for an appeal against any order of such court and as such, the order could be appealed.

Judge Mokgoatji Dolamo said: “The logical conclusion of this line of reasoning is that any order will include interim orders. I do not subscribe to this wide interpretation of this section.” The matter before the Equality Court was an application instituted by Sekunjalo executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé and 43 others representing the wider Sekunjalo Group, against Nedbank Limited and Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers (Pty) Limited. Nedbank’s application was opposed by Sekunjalo, primarily on the basis that the judgment and the orders were not appealable and that Nedbank’s grounds of appeal did not meet the required standard, nor was there any other compelling reason to grant leave to appeal.

Regarding Nedbank’s argument that the fact that it would have to provide banking facilities to Sekunjalo pending the hearing of the main review application would pose a reputational risk, Judge Dolamo said: “Without any proof of such risk, in my view, does not amount to irreparable harm.” As to whether there was some other compelling reason why the appeal should be heard, the judge said the bank had failed to demonstrate one and, in that respect, the reverse was true in this case. “The review application raises substantial constitutional issues of national interest, some of which have already reached the Portfolio Committee of the National Assembly and, indications are, that other parties may seek leave to join the proceedings.