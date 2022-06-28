A Philippi resident says a security company has failed to replace her furniture after one of their vehicles crashed through her home during the early hours of Youth Day. Denise Jacobs says she was sleeping in her Jabula informal settlement home off Schaapkraal Road last Thursday when she heard tyres screeching just after 5am and a few seconds later a black car ploughed through her wall.

She says the driver from Security SA claimed he lost control of the car due to the misty conditions on the road. “Luckily I was able to move at the last second but my hand got sore when the cupboard over my bed and fell on me and I had to use my arm to protect my face,” says Denise. CRASH: The vehicle hit the wall. Picture supplied “My niece and nephew live opposite me and they came to help and said it was not misty so I do not know how the driver could have lost control.

“I think he was driving too fast as he came around the bend right by my house and must have hit a bump that made him fly into my house. Luckily my three children (18, 15 and 10) were sleeping in the next room so they were not affected.” CRASH: The vehicle hit the wall. Picture supplied The woman says the accident destroyed her furniture and a television. Ghalieb Toefey, manager at Security SA, says the company helped put up a wall on the day of the accident but questions the validity of Denise’s claims of damaged goods.