A dramatic chase ended with a security officer who was busy tracking a stolen vehicle being killed. The 31-year-old victim, who reportedly worked for a vehicle tracking company, was driving in a white car when he was murdered in Kosovo informal settlement, Samora Machel, on Wednesday afternoon.

The boewe ran in between the shacks but turned around and started firing at the officer. His vehicle veered off the road and came to a halt. “I heard more than 10 shots go off,” a resident tells the Daily Voice.

“I later found out that the victim was busy doing his job when he was killed. “The suspects stole the black Ford they were driving and the deceased followed them here when they shot his VW Golf. They clearly wanted to make sure that they kill him. “He was still alive when the community members went to see, but the ambulance took a long time and then he died.”