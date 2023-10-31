Mitchells Plain SAPS confirms that cops are investigating a case where a man “raped” the dead body of a woman.
Police have arrested a security guard at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre following the alleged incident at the facility yesterday.
According to a source, the 36-year-old was caught with his pants down on top of the deceased, who was being wheeled to the morgue.
A porter had to make a quick stop at another room to get something and asked the security guard to watch over the body of the woman believed to be in her 50s.
When the porter returned, it is understood that he found the guard with his pants half down and on top of the body.
Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Monique Johnstone confirmed the incident.
“The Department of Health and Wellness can confirm that a disturbing incident took place at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre on Monday 30 October ,” she said.
“We condemn this violating act in the strongest terms. The facility management immediately reported the incident to the police.”
Johnstone says the alleged perpetrator, who is employed by a contracted security company, was arrested on the same day by SAPS: “The case is currently under investigation by SAPS.”
She adds that management has met with the family of the dead woman and will provide counselling to the relatives at their request.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed that SAPS has registered a sexual act with a corpse case for investigation.
“A 36-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court [today] on the mentioned charges,” he said.