Police have arrested a security guard at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre following the alleged incident at the facility yesterday.

Mitchells Plain SAPS confirms that cops are investigating a case where a man “raped” the dead body of a woman.

According to a source, the 36-year-old was caught with his pants down on top of the deceased, who was being wheeled to the morgue.

A porter had to make a quick stop at another room to get something and asked the security guard to watch over the body of the woman believed to be in her 50s.

When the porter returned, it is understood that he found the guard with his pants half down and on top of the body.