A security officer has been gunned down in Strand as he was waiting for his colleague.

The incident happened in Nombula Street, in Asanda, around 11am.

Cops say they are looking for two suspects who fled the scene after murdering the Secure Rite Security guard.

Colonel André Traut says: “Two suspects are sought by police after a 31-year-old security guard was shot and killed in Nombula Street in Asanda Village at about 11am.

“It is alleged that the deceased was standing outside his colleague’s house address to pick him up for work and while waiting for him, two unknown suspects came and shot him in the upper body part and he died immediately on the scene.

“The two suspects then fled the scene on foot after they took his work firearm. A murder case was opened.”

Secure Rite Security issued a statement confirmed the brutal killing.

“This star employee has been with the Secure Rite family since July 2017 and has worked hard and climbed his way in the ranks. He was 31 years old.

“Our team is co-operating with all law enforcement teams to ensure that the case will be handled with care, respect, and the dignity it deserves, for the sake of his family and friends.

“Our thoughts and sincere prayers go out to the family of our fallen hero, and we will be there to assist them wherever possible.”

“But it once again highlights the dangers of being in the line of duty in South Africa.”

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation, can contact Constable Mfundo Soyiyo, on 082 3789 294 or 021 8452 060.

[email protected]