Cops are looking for the suspects who attacked security officers in Claremont. In two separate incidents, two Fidelity ADT officers were shot, one of them killed.

The first shooting happened in First Avenue on Saturday around 9.19pm. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Claremont police responded to a complaint of a shooting incident on Saturday, 24 July. “Upon arrival in First Avenue at around 9.19pm, they found a male inside a vehicle who sustained gunshot wounds.

“It is believed that the victim was disarmed in the process. “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” SHOT AT: ADT vehicle in First Avenue in Claremont. Picture: Leon Knipe He explains that a few minutes later there was another call for a different scene.

“At 9.50pm, police members responded to another complaint of a shooting incident.” “When they arrived in Herschel Close, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. We have reason to believe that the unknown suspects disarmed the victim in the process.”

Swartbooi says the suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. “Claremont police are investigating murder, attempted murder and robbery of firearms.” At the moment the motive for the shooting is not yet known.

The bakkie which the deceased was driving was full of bullet holes. His colleagues stood around where the shooting happened and watched as the police scoured the crime scene. The Daily Voice requested a statement from ADT but there was no response.