Security guard Moosa “Samosa” Ismail from Lansdowne makes it his duty to prepare a sandwich every morning and every afternoon for school children and the needy that pass by his workplace. And the 55-year-old guard, who works at Lansdowne Cold Storage, pays for alles out of his own pocket.

“It all started when two learners walked past me with sad faces one morning, I asked them what’s wrong and they said they had nothing to eat the previous night and the morning before school so I bought them two packets of chips at the tuckshop at work,” says Moosa. GOOD SAMARITAN: Security guard Moosa Ismail feeds people from workplace “Today I cater to over 40 people. Even on my off days I make it my mission to prepare a sandwich for them so they have something to eat because that might be the only meal they get for the day. “I work as a security guard and I do not earn a lot of money but God is good and He always makes a way.

“Ek ken die lewe, I know what it is like to starve so that is why with the little I have I try to provide. “At times I get donations like clothes or stationery from my colleagues or the community and I am able to give a little extra,” he adds. AT WORK: Moosa prepares sandwiches for needy at home Mom of five Tasneem Davids says Moosa is their angel.