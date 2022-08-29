Security guard Moosa “Samosa” Ismail from Lansdowne makes it his duty to prepare a sandwich every morning and every afternoon for school children and the needy that pass by his workplace.
And the 55-year-old guard, who works at Lansdowne Cold Storage, pays for alles out of his own pocket.
“It all started when two learners walked past me with sad faces one morning, I asked them what’s wrong and they said they had nothing to eat the previous night and the morning before school so I bought them two packets of chips at the tuckshop at work,” says Moosa.
“Today I cater to over 40 people. Even on my off days I make it my mission to prepare a sandwich for them so they have something to eat because that might be the only meal they get for the day.
“I work as a security guard and I do not earn a lot of money but God is good and He always makes a way.
“Ek ken die lewe, I know what it is like to starve so that is why with the little I have I try to provide.
“At times I get donations like clothes or stationery from my colleagues or the community and I am able to give a little extra,” he adds.
Mom of five Tasneem Davids says Moosa is their angel.
“My sons come to get food from him regularly.
“I only work two days a week and I am appreciative because he gives me a loaf of bread every day, of iets vir die pot.”
If you’d like to assist Moosa in any way call him on 084 317 6068.