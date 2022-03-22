A family is searching for answers after a security guard was shot seven times by unknown suspects in Vrygrond.

Siyavuya Dumezweni, 35, had just arrived home in Xakabantu informal settlement from work on Saturday evening when he was asked to connect the electricity.

After the cables were connected, at about 8.30pm, they were standing in the road when gunshots went off.

Siyavuya was killed and three other people including a seven-year-old boy were wounded.

A witness says: “We heard a single gunshot and the bullet went right past me.

“When we ran in the opposite direction, some people started shooting from that side too.”

The man says his life was spared because he hid under a bush.

“I was there with two other people, and when the suspects were done shooting, I ran home.

“I went to check if Siyavuya returned home but he wasn’t there and someone came to tell me that he had been shot.

“There were four people who were shot including a seven-year-old boy who was with his father at the time of the shooting, the boy was shot in the head.”

Siyavuya’s sister Celiwe, 39, tells the Daily Voice her brother was the breadwinner who had two young children aged five and two.

SAD: Sister Celiwe says he was a breadwinner. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“He was a security guard, never drank or smoked, he was a humble man, who was always at home, even on that day he didn’t want to go and sort this electricity thing as he had just come home.”

Police spokesman, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says no arrests have been made.

“The motive for the attack is unknown.

“Muizenberg police are investigating a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder,” he says.

