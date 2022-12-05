A Cape Town security boss with links to the underworld has been sentenced by the Bellville Regional Court after entering into a plea deal with the State. Mathyus Louis Coetzee, the director of VIP 24 Protection, was found guilty of contravening the Firearms Control Act after allegedly supplying a firearm illegally for an underworld dik ding.

Spokesperson Zinzi Hani says this came after he was busted by the Hawks, who raided his home. “This comes after members of the Hawks based in Bellville reacted on information received about a man who is a well-known associate of the underworld in the Western Cape, illegally obtaining a firearm from him. “This then resulted in the matter being referred to the Hawks for further probing and a warrant of arrest was issued against Coetzee,” Hani explains.

“During a search and seizure at his place of residence, two cellphones, documentation, four firearm magazines, ammunition as well as a .38 revolver were confiscated.” She says that Coetzee handed himself over at the Hawks office nearly 10 years ago in December 2012. “After his arrest more firearms were confiscated, including five semi-automatic pistols with different serial numbers. The accused was sentenced on three counts.”